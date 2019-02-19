St. Mary’s Academy has won the Kiwanis Club of Roseau and Dominica Bar Association Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition.

Khahill Richards of the St. Mary’s Academy copped the top spot in the competition which was held at the UWI Center on February 18th, 2019. The topic was ‘Should the death penalty be abolished in the Commonwealth of Dominica.’

The competition was part activities to celebrate World Human Rights Day, and was organized by the Kiwanis Club of Roseau in collaboration with The Dominica Bar Association, with funding provided by The European Union.

The second place award went to Zinielle Vital of the Convent High School while Hope Charles of the Dominica Grammar School took third place.

The other competitors were Micahyah Denis of the North East Comprehensive School and Chidimma Francis of the Goodwill Secondary School.

The winner walked away with two tickets for travel on the ferry, L’express Des Iles compliments HHV Whitchurch & Co Ltd and the European Union, a tablet compliments CIS and a plaque for the Best Speaker award donated by the UWI Alumni Association.

The other prizes were sponsored by the European Union – an HP Laptop which went to the second place winner and a tablet which was presented to the third place winner.

Other sponsors who contributed towards the event included The Sign Man, UWI Open Campus, Greater Caribbean for Life and World Coalition Against Death Penalty.

The organizers and sponsors wish to congratulate the participating schools for making the event a success.