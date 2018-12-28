A Small Craft Warning and a High Wind Advisory will be in effect for Dominica from 6 pm today Friday 28th December, 2018

A high pressure system is expected to generate strong winds across Dominica and moderate to rough seas across the coastal waters during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 10.0 feet by this evening. A further increase in wave heights up to 12.0 feet can be expected overnight through to Sunday.

As a result, a Small Craft Warning and a High Wind Advisory will be in effect for rough seas and high winds, respectively, from 6pm today, Friday 28th to 6pm Monday 31st December, 2018. All users of the sea, particularly small craft operators and persons living near the coast, are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers should stay out of the water.

Wind gusts in excess of 55 km/h can be expected. These high winds will also create hazardous conditions and some activities on land will become dangerous.

A Small Craft Warning means that wind speeds of 25 knots (46km/h) or higher