The community of La Plaine now has a new Smart Health Centre.

This health centre, which was officially handed over on Wednesday, is expected to enhance primary healthcare and the delivery will be in quick and short time.

The project was financed by the Department for International Development (DFID) through Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the government of Dominica costing rougly $1.6 million.

“Your government is ensuring that services can and will be delivered from this health facility in spite of the natural hazards that confronts us,” Parliamentary Representative of the La Plaine Constituency, Petter Saint said while delivering remarks at the ceremony.

Saint Jean continued, “We now have a facility that should be able to withstand a category 6 hurricane since it withstood Maria.”

He said however, not just the physical building or infrastructure “but importantly the amenities and equipment.”

Saint Jean indicated that he have been advised that presently there is reduced water consumption.

“The state will now realize tremendous savings that can be out to the provisions of other medical supplies for the people of the La Plaine Health District,” he noted. “Reduced electricity consumption and importantly to ensure that we reduce vulnerability during natural hazards.”

Meantime, Deputy Prime Minister Reginald Austrie said the longest journey begins with the first step, “and we have taken that first step.”

He said should a disaster strike, the people of La Plaine know that there is a Health Facility that they can depend on, “they can count on.”

Austrie thanked the contributors of the project for their tremendous support.

Some of the new features of the Smart Health Centre include two additional rooms, hurricane resistant windows, a back-up generator, a fire alarm system and a radio communication system.