Fond Cole residents are concerned about thick clouds of smoke that are coming from a fire which is burning at the Fond Cole Landfill.

The smoke appears to have covered the Goodwill and Stockfarm area as well.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but we’ve been told that a fire truck is at the scene.

One Fond Cole resident told DNO that the smoke, which continues to get heavier, is causing some discomfort to residents.

“My eyes are burning,” she complained, although she said she lives some distance away from the landfill.

DNO is attempting to contact officials of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation.