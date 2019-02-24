Smoke from landfill fire affecting surrounding areasDominica News Online - Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at 10:26 AM
Fond Cole residents are concerned about thick clouds of smoke that are coming from a fire which is burning at the Fond Cole Landfill.
The smoke appears to have covered the Goodwill and Stockfarm area as well.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but we’ve been told that a fire truck is at the scene.
One Fond Cole resident told DNO that the smoke, which continues to get heavier, is causing some discomfort to residents.
“My eyes are burning,” she complained, although she said she lives some distance away from the landfill.
DNO is attempting to contact officials of the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation.
So like, 1:42 p.m. that thing still burning and doesn’t seem to be dying down. In the meantime people and pets still inhaling that. Couldn’t even run to Roseau, because it reaching there. My dear leaders, what are you all saying about this?
We need a climate resilient landfill too
Oh Lord have mercy. We already have such a high incidente of cancer related death and I fear for our children and the ederly especially.I hope they are not burning tires again, like some years ago when a cruise ship had to leave and giving us bad publicity. Is climate resilience just a slogan?
No landfill should be located in close proximity to any human settlement for this very reason. Smoke inhalation can become fatal for people with severe respiratory ailments such as asthma. I hope that the fire(s) would be extinguish soon so that the affected communities can resume their normal lives. Safety measures are too lax in Dominica.
Here is a lil food for thought. Fires in landfills is not a new thing. A carefully designed landfill would have a bottom inpermiable liner vent pipes etc… To prevent toxic leachate from getting into groundwater and to vent methane gas to prevent fires. Heat and moisture cause decay of arganic material and produce lots of methane. This buildup has been know to be catalyst for fires. All landfills should be fitted with vent pipes and a means to burn of the gas under controlled manner. A population the size of Dominica is large enough to generate enough waste that can convert methane gas from a landfill to useable fuel to generate electricity and cookimg gas. Thats resillient. An inproperly designed landfill may pose a significant risk as we are seeing. This is not the first time and i suspect there is flaw in the design of this facility.
In 2015 fire at the landfill caused alarm for residents of the area .Kenneth Darroux vowed that this should never happen again! DNO you should have contacted him to hear what his reaction is today, now that he is dumped and discarded by lazy Skerrit.
Those with any kind of respiratory disorder should stay away from this smoke though! This is real pollution.
All this incorporate resilience you know. JI the crook,are we smoke resilient sir???How many of your 1000 000 trees you had to plant have been affected?…Your parrot, just uttering smoke when in front of a mike!
Please don’t tell me the smoke is not politics. Everything is politics!
I smelled something like metal burning since about 2:41 this morning and the whole of roseau covered in smoke. Smh
It behooves me that ppl take smoke inhalation so lightly. People burn rubbish at dusk and have ppl sleeping in smoke fumes all night long! Sadly they do it in the middle of roseau( behind the health center in the gardens…in face of the fire station)…they set a fire everytime to burn rubbish at dusk or nightime and ppl fail to realisethat it isnt just businesses in Roseau..ppl actually live there……
We have a ridiculous level of ignorance in this place when it cones to respect and common courtesy….
Thx God for Skerrit & his Health Minister & te dept of Public health.
Fabien is dead so are Mamo ,Rosie,Pierro and am not feeling well myseff.
I am particularly concerned about the release of pcb’s and other carcogenic toxins. This waste disposal site is too close to built-up areas and should be located at the previous quarry site near point round, directly adjacent to the sea so fumes can be difused with far less harm.
That’s bad for the people and to add insult to it, that’s where Skerrit chose to dump Joseph Isaac, a man I trusted and voted for in 2014. Joseph I can’t believe that’s what Skerrit did to you my friend. Now you have NO chance of being a parl rep, a minister or PM what a shame!
Apparently since last night this fire/smoke is active. I wonder who is responsible for this. Will it be investigated? Climate resiliency starts here. And will anyone tend to us who have been inhaling all this smoke for so many hours?
Those DLP fools and idiots like JI the crook, thinks that resiliency only pertains to hurricanes.
I often laugh at those empty vessels.
Whatever about smoke?
Earthquakes
Oilspills
Floodings and several others?????
JI the crook, should answer me
I normally don’t discuss politics, but honestly “empty vessel” is not good enough to describe these people.
They try but only a little.
We don’t even recycle. DO WE? It hurt me the other day to throw away so many glass and plastic bottles.
