SMP students returned to school today

The Saint Mary’s Primary which was closed on Monday due to a problem with the water supply in the school building, is now open.

A source told DNO that a pipeline was damaged by a backhoe during work that was being undertaken during a collaborative project on the compound between SMP and SMA.

The source said that with the help of DOWASCO, the broken pipeline was repaired; water has now been restored and school has resumed.