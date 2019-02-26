SMP reopens after water pipeline issue on MondayDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at 1:45 PM
The Saint Mary’s Primary which was closed on Monday due to a problem with the water supply in the school building, is now open.
A source told DNO that a pipeline was damaged by a backhoe during work that was being undertaken during a collaborative project on the compound between SMP and SMA.
The source said that with the help of DOWASCO, the broken pipeline was repaired; water has now been restored and school has resumed.
