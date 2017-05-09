Sons of SMA Foundation releases newsletterDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 at 1:19 PM
As the Sons of SMA Foundation (SOSMA) prepares to hold a fundraiser to facilitate the presentation of scholarships to students deserving of entering the Saint Mary’s Academy, the foundation has released a newsletter.
In this issue of the publication, SOSMA highlights its goals and identifies its 2016-2017 scholarship recipients as well as the 2016 donors.
Below is a full copy of the newsletter.
