The Winston Children Ward of the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has benefited from a donation which was made by the Diamant Les Rivieres Soroptimist Club of Martinique.

The donation was made at a special ceremony held at the PMH.

The items donated include: toys, 13 hygiene kits for mothers, 3 wheel chairs and crutches as well as toddler clothes.

President of the Soroptimist Club of Martinique, Marryse Mario who spoke through translator Jean-Yves Bonnaire, said the club’s main objective is to empower women and children.

“We work on a national and international basis [sic],” she said.

Mario explained that recently the club has extended its actions towards the Caribbean, “working with some countries including Haiti, St Lucia and now Dominica.”

According to her the group is is delighted to contribute to the PMH and happy to see the joy in the eyes of the patients and children.

“It’s not really easy, not always easy for children to be at the hospital,” she stated.