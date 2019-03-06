Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March titleDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 at 4:01 PM
Charles Isaac better known as “Sour Sour” has won this year’s carnival road march title with “Grinder”. He wins $3000 in cash.
This, according to official information from the Public Relations Officer of the Dominica Calypso Association (DCA), Deryck “De Hunter” St. Rose.
Dominica News Online (DNO) was informed that in arriving at the road march results, DCA representatives, located at strategic positions along the route, used tally sheets to record the number of times each calypso was played.
Next in line was 9 time King Dennison “Dice” Joseph with Jumbee money, Lugarz came in 3rd place with “Karessah” and Intruder came in 4th with “Eyes Closed”.
Sour Sour first tied for the March title with the Hurricane in 1994 with his very popular Cool Pipe. He also won in 2011 with “No name, No warrant” popularly know as “Yaw Yaw”.
DNO will update this story.
I had a good laugh listening to that song. This is truly carnival parody at its best.
Ridiculous selection. “Take out de teeth” is a better road march tune.
Wonderful! He gives it his all when performing. Reward well deserved!