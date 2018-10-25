2018 National Volleyball League begins this weekendDAVA - Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 at 4:24 PM
After postponing its planning meeting last week to allow members to prepare for the expected passage of Hurricane Isaac, the executive of the Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association (DAVA) met this week to discuss the upcoming league’s rules, regulations and fixtures.
The 2018 league serves off this Sunday at 4:30 pm at the St. Joseph Hard Court. In the first meeting the ladies of St. Joseph Club 1 in their return to national volleyball will take on the ladies from MCCU Sunrise Volleyball Club. Following this match up, men’s first division defending champions dBiz Young Vets, will begin the defense of their title when they battle MCCU Sunrise.
The association looks forward to a competitive and fun league and urges all volleyball lovers to show up to support. Full match fixtures will be shared this weekend.
2018 Volleyball National League Teams:
Men (1st division) Women (1st division)
dBiz Xerox Young Vets dBiz Xerox Acers
Celtics Signman Celtics
MCCU Sunrise MCCU Sunrise
First Wolf Security WolfPac First Wolf Security Strikeforce
(2nd Division) St. Joseph Club 1
St. Joseph Club 1
One Pot Breakerz
Tacklers
First Wolf Security WolfPac 2
PSC Falcons
MCCU Sunrise 2
