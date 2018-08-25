The Dominica Amateur Basketball Association invites local businesses to register for the relaunching of its Business League.

The League is set to commence on September 8th with a grand opening and ball-o-rama.

Team registration deadline is Wednesday, August 22nd, and player registration deadline is Monday, August 27th.

The registration fee is $500.

For further details on registration and rules, contact the DABA at dominicabasketball73@gmail.com or at 225-1287 or 315-9868.