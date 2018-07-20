ANNOUNCEMENT: Training begins for U-15 Cricket TeamSports Division - Friday, July 20th, 2018 at 9:33 PM
The Sports Division will commence training for possible selection to the Dominica U-15 Cricket Team to the Windward Islands U-15 Cricket Tournament which is expected to take place in December.
A number of players has been selected for the training which will begin on Saturday, 21st July from 9:00 am at the Botanic Gardens – these players are:
- Jahson Vidal – ITSS
- Curlan Frederick – ITSS
- Stephan Pascal – SMA
- Shakeem Thomas – SMA
- Patrick Phillip – SMA
- Lennel Darroux – SMA
- Geony Jno Baptiste – SMA
- Sherquan Toussaint – DGS
- Shemiah Ophar – DGS
10.Lecointe Alphonse – DGS
11.Mickel Bastien – DGS
12.Devon Nicholas – DGS
13.Terrance Toussaint – DGS
14.Jerlani Joseph – RDPS
15.Lluvio Charles – St. John’s Primary
16.Casidy Larocque – St. John’s Primary
17.Tevin Ackie – SJA
18.Lesford Lewis – PSS
19.Cameron Burton – Sineku Primary
20.Jaiden Jospeh – PSS
21.Amiel Gilbert – Penville Primary
22.Tahj Jno Jules – Salisbury Primary
23.Jovanni Robinson – NECS
24.Jerlani Baron – PCSS
25.Dione Rolle – Massacre Primary
26.Kishon Viville – Atkinson Primary
27.Jackim Williams – Atkinson Primary
28.Derrin Toussaint – Atkinson Primary
29.Ursinho Fontaine – Atkinson Primary
30.Keshwan Anselm
