The Sports Division will commence training for possible selection to the Dominica U-15 Cricket Team to the Windward Islands U-15 Cricket Tournament which is expected to take place in December.

A number of players has been selected for the training which will begin on Saturday, 21st July from 9:00 am at the Botanic Gardens  – these players are:

 

  1. Jahson Vidal – ITSS
  2. Curlan Frederick – ITSS
  3. Stephan Pascal – SMA
  4. Shakeem Thomas – SMA
  5. Patrick Phillip – SMA
  6. Lennel Darroux – SMA
  7. Geony Jno Baptiste – SMA
  8. Sherquan Toussaint – DGS
  9. Shemiah Ophar – DGS

10.Lecointe Alphonse – DGS

11.Mickel Bastien – DGS

12.Devon Nicholas – DGS

13.Terrance Toussaint – DGS

14.Jerlani Joseph – RDPS

15.Lluvio Charles – St. John’s Primary

16.Casidy Larocque – St. John’s Primary

17.Tevin Ackie – SJA

18.Lesford Lewis – PSS

19.Cameron Burton – Sineku Primary

20.Jaiden Jospeh – PSS

21.Amiel Gilbert – Penville Primary

22.Tahj Jno Jules – Salisbury Primary

23.Jovanni Robinson – NECS

24.Jerlani Baron – PCSS

25.Dione Rolle – Massacre Primary

26.Kishon Viville – Atkinson Primary

27.Jackim Williams – Atkinson Primary

28.Derrin Toussaint – Atkinson Primary

29.Ursinho Fontaine – Atkinson Primary

30.Keshwan Anselm

 