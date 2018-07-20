The Sports Division will commence training for possible selection to the Dominica U-15 Cricket Team to the Windward Islands U-15 Cricket Tournament which is expected to take place in December.

A number of players has been selected for the training which will begin on Saturday, 21st July from 9:00 am at the Botanic Gardens – these players are:

Jahson Vidal – ITSS Curlan Frederick – ITSS Stephan Pascal – SMA Shakeem Thomas – SMA Patrick Phillip – SMA Lennel Darroux – SMA Geony Jno Baptiste – SMA Sherquan Toussaint – DGS Shemiah Ophar – DGS

10.Lecointe Alphonse – DGS

11.Mickel Bastien – DGS

12.Devon Nicholas – DGS

13.Terrance Toussaint – DGS

14.Jerlani Joseph – RDPS

15.Lluvio Charles – St. John’s Primary

16.Casidy Larocque – St. John’s Primary

17.Tevin Ackie – SJA

18.Lesford Lewis – PSS

19.Cameron Burton – Sineku Primary

20.Jaiden Jospeh – PSS

21.Amiel Gilbert – Penville Primary

22.Tahj Jno Jules – Salisbury Primary

23.Jovanni Robinson – NECS

24.Jerlani Baron – PCSS

25.Dione Rolle – Massacre Primary

26.Kishon Viville – Atkinson Primary

27.Jackim Williams – Atkinson Primary

28.Derrin Toussaint – Atkinson Primary

29.Ursinho Fontaine – Atkinson Primary

30.Keshwan Anselm