On Saturday, July 14, 2018, the Sports Division in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and Constituency Empowerment, will host the 26th Annual Schools Sports Awards from 10:00 am at the Ball Room of the Prevo Cinemall in Roseau.

At this ceremony, students and various educational institutions will be recognised for their achievements in the Sports Division’s activities for the 2017/18 academic year.

Although the passage of Hurricane Maria posed several challenges to include fewer available sporting facilities, the Sports Division was happy to have given the young people of Dominica the opportunities to take part in competitive sporting activities.

Assistance from the Swiss Embassy, Sport Aid Dominica and Massy United Insurance Company Ltd proved vital in the implementation of some of the sporting programmes.

At Saturday’s ceremony, trophies and sports equipment will be given as rewards for outstanding performances in championships held in the following sporting disciplines:

· Athletics

· Basketball

· Track and Field

· Football

· Cricket

· Volleyball

· Netball

The event will be held under the theme “Building a culture of resilience through Sports Participation” and the guest speaker will be the Minister for the Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal – Joseph Isaac.

Isaac is the former captain of the football team which represented Dominica at the 1988 Windward Islands Schools Games. He is also a former national track and field athlete.

Sports Coordinator, Trevor Shillingford and the Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports and Constituency Empowerment, Justina Charles will also address the function.