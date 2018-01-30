In a charity cricket match over the weekend, the visiting Barbados 11 team took on the Kalinago All Stars in the Kalinago Territory.

The star-studded Barbados 11 featuring former West Indies All Rounders – Dwayne Smith and Sherwin Campbell – won the toss and chose to bat but was only able to muster 98 runs in 19 overs.

Top scorers for the Barbados 11 included local star John Fabien 38, Shelton Sabrouche 15 and West Indies All-Rounder Dwayne Smith 12. Kimiah Straun took 3 wickets, Shervon Dorsette – 2 wickets, while Anderson Burton, Abisha Ettienne and Erwin Burton took 1 wicket each.

In their reply, the Kalinago All Stars banged 4’s and 6’s all over the Jolly John’s Memorial Park in what can only be described as an onslaught managing 104 runs in just 9 overs losing 2 wickets along the way.

Top scorer and man of the Match Kyle Cabey banged 48 runs while Deon Burton scored 26 and Kershaski Jno Lewis 12. Jerome Toussaint took the two wickets.

The match was organised by the Kalinago Sports Association in collaboration with the East Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventists and the Dominica SDA with assistance of the Barbados Cricket Association.

The charity match was held under the theme, “Hope Beyond the Boundary” and included words of encouragement from the Kalinago Chief Charles Williams and the Personal Ministries and Community Services Director of the East Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventists – Pastor Dayle Haynes of Barbados.

The East Caribbean Conference of SDA has been actively involved in the relief efforts post-Hurricane Maria and will continue to bring hope and help through relief, ministry, and sports.

See scenes from the match below.