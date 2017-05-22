Billy Doctrove and his executive of the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) were sworn-in during a brief ceremony at the Fort Young Hotel over the weekend.

Doctrove, a retired International Cricket Council (ICC) elite cricket umpire defeated Felix Wilson for the post of president of the DOC on May 18, 2017.

At the swearing-in ceremony, Doctrove pledged to continue working for the development of the sports and athletics.

“I am humbled and honored to be given the task to lead this organization and with the help of my executive I pledge to do my very best,” he said.

He revealed that he was “stunned” at what he saw after he went to the DOC office and spent time with the staff.

“I spent a few hours with the staff to get a first-hand idea as to what was going on in the DOC and it is shocking at the revelations,” he stated.

Doctrove said that the executive is ready for the task ahead and called on all members to remain “focused and committed.”

Meantime, sports Minister Justina Charles, in congratulating the new executive, said her government remains “committed” in the development of sports and athletes.

“No matter what you do it is very important that you work with central government…my government remains committed to the personal development of the athletes,” she said.

She praised the former executive for work done and called on the present executive to remain “focused on the development of the athletes.”

They (the athletes) come first, you need to ensure that they get the necessary training and scholarship which are available,” she said.

The oath was administered by registrar Ossie Walsh.