Ten (10) teams converged on the Hardcourt at 12th Street Canefield on Sunday afternoon to vie for first place in the dbiz-Xerox Young Vets and Acers 4 on 4 Volleyball Competition. The competition saw retired national players making appearances and new players getting their chances to shine. The afternoon sun beat down on the players but no one complained because it made great weather for the event. Once the games began the crowd grew as teams came out with supporters and the residents of the area and volleyball lovers came to cheer and enjoy an exciting afternoon.

Teams were divided in three (3) groups and pitted against each other in one (1) set to 25 points. Four teams were left standing, Drifters, Misfits, St. Joe and Blackinago. The first semi-final saw St. Joe taking Drifters out of the competition in a match of placement and smart plays. The second semi-final brought high powered hits and blocks as a battle ensued. Blackinago maintained their winning streak all the way to the finals defeating Misfits and claiming the title in a 2-0 victory in the best of three (3) set final against St. Joe.

Prizes were awarded to the 1st and 2nd place teams by sponsor Dominica Business Systems (dBiz) and lighting was provided by Petro Caribe.

“A true testament of why we are proud sponsors of these two teams, they worked hard to plan and execute an absolutely exciting event which everyone, including the spectators enjoyed. We look forward to their representation in the DAVA National League as a team as we continue to support them through Volleyball.” – Mrs. Shari Pascal – Maronie (dBiz Marketing Manager)

Pictures and videos of the days play can be seen on the Facebook pages of dBiz and the DAVA.