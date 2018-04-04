National Boxer Roy Cooke is looking to knock out the competition and make a name for himself at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The boxer has been working with boxing coach James “Laird” Cawood for the past few weeks.

Cawood is also the husband of the other female boxer Valerian Spicer.

In an interview with Garvin Richards of the Dominica Olympic Committee Media team following a training session, Cooke said he was feeling fit and strong and ready to do his best. He said some training which he did in England has helped.

” I had a few weeks in England training for the games which I strongly needed. I needed a bit more but half a loaf of bread is better than none and I’m feeling happy that I got the chance and the opportunity to represent my country. That’s it really; there’s nothing more beside wanting to tell everybody thank you for their support – the Olympic Committee, the Boxing Association, the coaches – Job, McNeil and everybody else that helped along the way.”

Cooke is working with James Cawood, the coach of female boxer, Valerian Spicer, who’s part of the Dominican team. He is satisfied with the experience.

“He’s a good coach..he’s a great coach actually, I believe. So, It’s just the matter of going and get the fight done now. That’s it,” Cooke exclaimed.

If Cooke loses to an opponent in the ring, it will not be because of fear. He said he’s not intimidated by any of the big names in boxing in the Commonwealth.

“I have no fear for no country, no name. It’s between you and me in the ring. So, that’s all it is,” the Dominican boxer stated matter-of-factly.

Cooke acknowledges that boxing is a very demanding sport and requires a lot more training and preparation than the average person thinks, he says the level of preparation that he’s had so far is “better than doing nothing” so, he’s happy with himself and feeling confident.

He admonishes fellow boxers back in Dominica to “keep on working and nothing is impossible. You can achieve any dream you want to. Everything takes time….just keep on working.”

You can listen to the full interview with Cooke below.