BREAKING NEWS: Billy Doctrove elected President of DOCDominica News Online - Thursday, May 18th, 2017 at 6:28 PM
Billy Doctrove has been elected President of the Dominica Olympics Committee (DOC).
He beat incumbent Felix Wilson in voting which took place on Thursday afternoon.
Doctrove received eight votes and Wilson five.
There was one spoilt ballot.
More info later.
5 Comments
Good choice, congratulations Mr doctrine.
Congratulations to Billy on his victory and wishing him every success going forward.The DOC needed new blood and a new direction and a new profile which I am sure it will get with Billy in charge.The old leadership was not doing a good job and had the organization mired in allegations of malfeasance and ineptitude which is not good considering that the country itself needs a new injection of leadership as well.The profile of Dominica’s Athletics has been elevated already
Congrats Billy and wish you all the best. Having you at the helm now is like a breadth of fresh air. I know you will truly do a good job with your expertise.
It was about time that Wilson go….!
Finally some good news in Dominica. I’m confident that from now on the development of sports and athletes will benefit rather than some individuals. A breath of fresh air!