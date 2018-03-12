WPSS, Roseau, Dominica – March 12, 2018 – A student of the Castle Bruce Secondary School, and another from the Dominica Grammar School are through to the finals of the Flow Ultimate Football Experience skills competition scheduled for Trinidad & Tobago from March 23rd to 25th, 2018.

Thirteen-year-old Adriel Lawrence of the CBSS outperformed his fellow footballers in the 12 – 13-year-old age category to secure the first spot in the final two, while 15-year-old Jamal Augustine, who also represented the Harlem Sports Club, emerged on top in the 14 to 16 age group.

Forty–two up and coming youth footballers between the ages of 12 and 16 showed up at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Saturday to participate in the skills and small sided games created by Manchester United School Programme’s head coach Mike Neary. This number represented an increase from last year of over fourteen footballers.

The boys and girls vied for the chance to participate in a talent development football camp in Trinidad and a chance to win a trip to Old Trafford, Manchester to visit the facility and see Manchester United play. The final weekend in Trinidad will include coaching sessions for the coaches, and the skills and small sided games for the 28 finalists. This will be run by coaches from Manchester United. Manchester United Legend Dwight Yorke will also be in attendance.

Local coaches put the young footballers through the paces at the WPSS in a series of challenges that tested their dribbling, short passing and control skills. Their attitude towards the game and competitive spirit was also placed under scrutiny. The talented footballers were chosen by their clubs and/or school coaches through guidance from the local Football Association.

The support from the DFA was critical to the successful staging of Saturday’s event and President Glen Etienne commended Flow for this major initiative which helps support the development of football in Dominica through the cultivation of the football skills of the island’s youth.

Both winners are elated over the opportunity to travel to Trinidad for the next round of competition and are looking forward to improve their skills and promise to work hard to win the ultimate prize to travel to Old Trafford and to see Manchester United play.

The Ultimate Football Experience is one of several Manchester United and Flow partnership initiatives. Cable and Wireless is Manchester United’s telecommunications partner in the Caribbean.