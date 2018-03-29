Miami, FL (March 23) – More exciting sports action is in store for Flow customers as Flow Sports is now the official Caribbean broadcaster of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games (GC2018). The recently signed agreement with the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) will give Caribbean viewers unprecedented coverage of the region’s athletes participating in this year’s Commonwealth Games. Over 1.5 million global viewers are expected to tune in to view the games.

Flow customers can now catch live and exclusive coverage of the events on Flow Sports 1, Flow Sports 2 and up to three additional “Flow Sports Extra” channels.

Flow’s mobile customers will also have live access via WiFi or Mobile Data to the Games via the Flow Sports 1 App. This will allow mobile subscribers across the region, even those without cable subscription, to watch the Commonwealth Games live.

HRH Prince Charles will open the Commonwealth Games on April 4 in Queensland, Australia, and Flow will deliver over 250 hours of live coverage for two full weeks of this world class event which culminates on April 14. Flow’s coverage of the Commonwealth Games comes closely on the heels of the Caribbean’s premier junior athletics meet, the Flow CARIFTA Games held March 30 – April 2 in Nassau, Bahamas.

“We are proud to broadcast these significant games and to provide a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents to the world. Our partnership with CANOC gives us another opportunity to highlight our regional excellence in sports. It also provides valuable exposure for our young athletes not only to sports fans across the Caribbean but also potential scouts for universities and athletic clubs. This brings them one step closer to realizing their dreams of becoming world class athletes and Olympians” said Flow’s Caribbean President, Garry Sinclair.

Sinclair also commented on Flow’s ongoing investment in Caribbean sports, “Flow is part of the daily lives of our Caribbean communities. We will continue to invest in the platforms, content and sporting events that enable our young boys and girls to see themselves and dream of what they can achieve if they commit to the dedication and hard work that can earn them a spot in the Commonwealth Games and other world class sporting events.”

The GC2018 is the largest sporting event to be held in Australia this decade with 15,000 volunteers and over 6,600 athletes and officials expected to converge on Queensland from over 70 nations and territories. Included in this mix are 14 Caribbean countries who will be represented at the games and compete in 18 sporting events and 7 para sports that include Track and Field, Boxing, Aquatics, Netball, Beach Volleyball, Rugby Sevens, Squash. For a quick preview of the GC2018 games click here to watch this video.

The games, which take place every four years, are being held in Australia’s Gold Coast; live coverage on the Flow Sports Networks will start each evening at 7pm Eastern Caribbean Time and extend well into the late-night hours. Caribbean fans can also follow live Commonwealth Games events each morning, which is evening in Australia.

According to CANOC President, Brian Lewis, “We are pleased that together with the CGF, Lagardere, Panam Sports and Flow Sports the CANOC Executive is able to provide our athletes and youth with coverage of the Gold Coast 2018 Games.”

Lewis stated, “The opportunity to ensure that there is unprecedented coverage of our athletes at the Commonwealth Games within our region is a priority.”

He further noted, “CANOC is unwavering in its support of the CGF transformation 2022 Agenda and believes it’s essential that the profile of the Commonwealth Games be given a higher prominence”.

The Games will be broadcast via Flow Sports in the following Caribbean territories (listed in alphabetical order): Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherlands Antilles, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts & Nevis, St. Martin, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos.