Roseau, Dominica – April 6th, 2017 : Two talented young footballers from Dominica will be selected to join similar skilled players from fourteen other Flow islands to compete for a VIP trip to Manchester, England when the Ultimate Football Experience festival takes place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium this Saturday.

Flowand Manchester United are hosting theUltimate Football Experience, a skills-based competition, across the Flow territories. The programme seeks to give youngstersthe chance-of-a-lifetime to participate in a talent development football camp, and an opportunity to earn a trip to Old Trafford, Manchester.

Thirty-four of Dominica’s top young footballers, aged 13 to 16, from the local football clubs and schools have been chosen to compete in Saturday’s activity which will highlight three skills includingshort passing,control, and dribbling. The skills are all taken from the Manchester United Soccer Schools’ programme and local coaches will evaluate and rank each player throughout the morning. Based on the rankings and assessments in each skill, two winners will be selected at the end of the event.

The two players selected, along with their coaches and a parent will then compete in a final weekend of skills and small sided games in Trinidad & Tobago next month. The finals’ weekend will include one-on-one training with Caribbean Football Union (CFU) and Manchester United Soccer School Coaches. The players will also compete with the finalists from the other 14 countries for the chance to be one of two players to win a once-in-a-lifetime VIP trip to Old Trafford in Manchester, England to see Man Utd vs Crystal Palace on May 21st 2017. The coaches of the winning players will also attend.

Flow extends an invitation to the public to show support to the young footballers at Saturday’s event beginning from 9am at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.