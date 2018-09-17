Earlier this month, the management of LA Enterprise – the premier shopping centre in the Northern District embarked on a profound contribution to social development by sponsoring the renowned Portsmouth Bombers Foot Ball Club premier team.

The club comprises 250 people both male and female, and a management team of five including Mr. Alick Paul (manager) and Mr. Ellington Sabin (head coach). The club has been active for 10 years with over 120 wins.

The sponsorship does not only provide financial aid, but serves also as a partnership and mentorship programme, a venture structured to enable social change and development.

The supermarket, although in existence for a year and 10 months, has not only provided customers with quality products at reasonable prices, but has also made generous contributions to the district and environs.

LA Enterprise affirms to stand behind these young men for years to come and wishes them the best in the tournament.

Below is the audio of a brief interview with the manager and head coach of the football team.