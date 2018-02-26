Youth World Cup star Alick Athanaze rode his luck and held his nerve as he lifted Windward Islands Volcanoes to a dramatic three-wicket victory over Barbados Pride in a nerve-jangling Regional Super50 final here late Saturday night.

In pursuit of 233 for victory, Volcanoes slumped to 205 for seven in the 44th over before the left-handed Athanaze arrived to stroke an unbeaten run-a-ball 23 to see his side home with three balls remaining in the day/night affair at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Volcanoes were never in control of the run chase, and the match was in danger of slipping away when Kyle Mayers missed a heave at part-time off-spinner Kraigg Brathwaite and was bowled for 32 at 205 for seven in the 45th over.

With 28 still required from 33 deliveries, the 19-year-old Athanaze — the leading run-scorer at the recent ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand with 418 runs — displayed nerves of steel in a vital unbroken 31-run eighth-wicket stand with Captain Shane Shillingford (seven not out) to see Volcanoes to their first domestic 50-over title in five years.

