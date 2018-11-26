The Dominica Canoeing & Kayaking Association (DCKA) is a non-profit organization established and registered 2018 with the primary role of governing and developing the sport of Canoeing and Kayaking in Dominica. Consequently, DCKA is a member of the Pan American Canoe Federation (COPAC), International Canoe Federation (ICF) and an affiliate member of the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC).

The association was put together by a team of individuals who have a keen interest in the development of sports. The executive includes members of other established sporting associations in Dominica such as Cycling, Athletics, Football and the Dominica Olympic Committee. The members recognized that this sport was suitable to Dominica considering the availability of beaches, Fresh Water lakes and rivers on island. Thus, the Nature Isle is well equipped to welcome this new sport to its waters. DCKA will also promote canoeing and kayaking as a tourism product, thereby opening up this niche of sports tourism in Dominica.

President of the Association, Barry Casimir, said “By encouraging the practice of this sport on a professional level, more young Dominicans would have the opportunity to be involved in sports and Dominica’s representation at the Olympic Games would be improved.”

The association has established a Strategic Plan for 2018 – 2020 under the theme Start, Stay, and Succeed; and aims to promote and develop the sporting aspect of Canoeing and Kayaking with races such as Ocean racing, Canoe sprint and Canoe marathon.

In that regard, the DCKA will be staging its first event Sunday, December 2nd at Mero Beach from 12 noon to 6:30 pm. The event was organized in collaboration with the Mero Enhancement Committee, and support from the Office of the Prime Minister, Fisheries Division and Dominica Olympic Committee and will focus on demonstration of Ocean Sprint Kayak Races. The event will also incorporate an aspect of Dominica’s indigenous heritage by having a Kalinago cultural group including a chief, shaman and rowers, participate in the races.

DCKA invites the general public to participate or watch the races. No prior experience will be needed as short training sessions will be done on the day.

Mr. Casimir said, “This event will be wholesome fun for the entire family with music by DJ Snow, Bouncy Castles, drinks, cultural performances and more.”

Interested persons can register at the Office of the Dominica Olympic Committee, 38 Hillsborough Street, Roseau or email gen.secretary.dcka@gmail.com.

The newly formed non-profit association expressed their gratitude to their valued partners and supporters, which include as main partners, The office of the Prime Minister and The Dominica Olympic Committee.