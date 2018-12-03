Chris Gayle awarded £173,000 in damages in defamation caseDominica News Online - Monday, December 3rd, 2018 at 11:39 AM
West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has been awarded 300,000 Australian dollars (£173,000) in damages more than a year after winning a defamation case against Australian publisher Fairfax Media.
Articles published in the Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and the Canberra Times reported allegations the 39-year-old had exposed himself to a female massage therapist.
A jury in Sydney in October 2017 ruled the claims were not true and that their publication by Fairfax Media was motivated by malice.
Gayle’s legal team argued that Fairfax journalists wanted to “destroy” the cricketer.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.