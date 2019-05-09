COMMENTARY: A Moment of Local Football Nostalgia

Dominica has never been a dominant force in international or regional football at any period in its football history. However, many football pundits will agree that during the 1990s, local football was perhaps the greatest form of entertainment for young and middle-aged people on island. While a number of football enthusiasts lament the loss of the excitement of years gone by, the Dominica Football Association (DFA) 2019 Premier League championship deciding match may have brought nostalgic feelings that hint of a return to the days when local football was a staple in sports entertainment in Dominica.

Football was by some distance, the dominant feature of the sports calendar of the Windsor Park, as a number of rival teams battled each other on a weekly basis. As much as the on field activities were impressive, the involvement of the fans was an equal contributor to the weekend football entertainment package. The community based teams of St. Joseph, Bath Estate, Pointe Michel, Potters, Rocks and Harlem would consistently draw large, vocal crowds to the Windsor Park. It was almost a guarantee that there would be at least one fascinating matchup to look forward to every weekend of the local football fixture.

Unfortunately for football lovers here, the standard of local football has suffered a steady decrease in quality of play since the turn of the 21st century. Due to the transformation of the Windsor Park into an international cricket facility, and other factors, local football was relegated to subordinate status on the sports priority list at the new Windsor Park Sports Stadium. As a result, the interest among aspiring footballers dwindled, the intense rivalries faded away, and the spectators lost interest. Local football has since been struggling to maintain its relevance.

But when the South East team battled Dublanc FC for the 2019 DFA Premier League Championship on May 4, 2019 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, there was a sense of excitement in the atmosphere, reminiscent of the 1990s. A reasonably large crowd of spectators witnessed a highly entertaining game, and the festive atmosphere was abuzz with anticipation throughout the match. Football lovers were treated to a dose of the local game that they had not witnessed for a very long time. Defending champions Dublanc FC were seeking their third consecutive championship, while the new champions, South East, were in a must-win situation to gain their first Premier League title in over a decade. The fans of both teams were very vocal, sporting the colors of their respective teams, waving their flags, and cheering on their teams with chants and applause. Midway through the second half of the game, the championship title was still up for grabs, and the crowd grew bigger and louder.

While there were a few outstanding players on either team, it was two players (one from either team), who both began their playing career in the 1990s, who were the standout players on championship day. Euclid Bertrand from Dublanc FC and Pharo Cuffy of South East, both men in their forties, used their invaluable experience to emerge the most influential players on their respective teams. Euclid was the heart of the Dublanc defense, as he singlehandedly thwarted many of the threats posed by his opponents. Pharo came in as a second half substitute for South East with about twenty five minutes of play left in regulation time. Playing from the central midfield, Pharo looked like a major threat to the Dublanc defense on every occasion that he touched the ball in the attacking third of the field. A medical doctor by profession, Pharo showed that he is also a doctor of the midfield when he delivered the assists for the two goals that led his team to victory-to the championship.

There were many encouraging signs from this title game. The size of crowd was impressive, and their excitement was evident. But collaborative efforts of all football stake holders are needed to bring the true excitement back to local football. It is the responsibility of the local association, through effective leadership, to inspire and encourage present and prospective footballers across the country. The DFA must take a more professional approach to the local game, in order to inspire other stake holders to fall in line. The DFA can start by planning and executing more professional trophy presentations to championship winners. The players, spectators, and sponsors deserve much better than what took place on May 4th. The DFA can, and should do much better than handing a trophy to a winning team through a crowd of spectators. A well-organized trophy presentation can relay positive messages, and serve as a source of motivation for players, officials, sponsors, and spectators, who are all important stake holders of the game.

In spite of this slight disappointment, the 2019 Premier Division championship deciding game proved that at least some level enthusiasm for football exists among local football players and spectators. The handful of football academies operating across the country also gives some hope. These academies assist in the development of the technical and tactical ability of young players. Eventually, the quality of play will be enhanced. A few clubs are showing signs of implementing effective club structures within their organizations. With effective structures, these football clubs can build better relationships with the communities they represent, and reignite the interest among the residents. This will eventually lead to larger crowds at football matches on a more consistent basis.

The correlation between infrastructural development and the quality of football cannot be underestimated. Satisfactory playing surfaces are needed in order to display the attractive football that the fans desire. The supporters also need to enjoy some level of comfort during football matches, while they cheer for their teams. Although the DFA is making some investment in infrastructural development, many of the playing surfaces where Premier Division matches are hosted seem unsatisfactory. Perhaps it’s the right time to return to the Windsor Park Sports Stadium as the main venue for local football.

It will take much more than a Premier Division championship deciding game to bring football back to the highly entertaining level it once enjoyed, but at least the local game is showing some promise that it has the potential to regain its relevance on Dominica’s entertainment calendar.