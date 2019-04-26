Community tourism event in Castle Bruce deemed a success

The organizers of the Anse Kouanari Sport Event are very pleased with outcome of their sport activity on Easter Monday.

Anse Kouanari Torusim Association (Castle Bruce) and Waraka Events Committee (Atkinson/Kalinago Territory) were zoned together by the Dominica Community Tourism Association to organize and host an event which will improve the island’s tourism product.

The two communities settled on doing a “Sport Event” on Easter Monday. An exciting T20/20 Cricket match between the Kalinago Braves vs Boomers started the event in the morning. However, the match was cancelled due to rain. In the early afternoon, a lively football match between East Central and Kalinago Warriors was played on Sikwi Park, the score was 6/3 in favour of East Central.

The highlight of the event was a bicycle race where the children of the community demonstrated their bicycling riding skills. With Police escorting the happy racers, raced along the bayside road, up on windblow unto the new housing scheme and back for a five lap race. In the end, Donal Augustine was given a special prize for his participation with his “racer bike”. Sherlon Drigo came first in the BMX category, Josh Lockhart was second, Addison Jno-Baptiste came in third.

Volleyball matches were also played by men and women teams. The evening ended with cultural performances by Band A Kayo, Karina Cultural Group and Castle Bruce Adult Bele.

The Anse Kouanari Tourism Association told DNO news that they are satisfied with the outcome of their event and look forward to further enhancing Anse Kouanari Tourism product for the people of Castle Bruce, for Dominica and visitors. The Kalinago name for Castle Bruce is Kouanari and the bay they called Anse Kouanari.

This event was made possible with support from the Government of Dominica , the Ministry of Tourism, Ada Trucking, Cuthbert Joseph, NCCU Castle Bruce Branch, Dominica Solid Waste Management, Petro Caribe, and Dominica Community Tourism Association. Assistance also came from SeaBreeze Inn, Waraka Events Committee, Orma’s Bar, Dominica Umpires Association, The Dominica Football Association, The Dominica Volleyball Association, The Dominica Police Force, vendors and the people of Castle Bruce and Kalinago Territory.

That activity was part of a National Community Tourism Competition organized by the Dominica Community Tourism Association, which seeks to improve Dominica’s Tourism product, to improve communities in term of their cleanliness and landscape and to improve the quality and delivery of services.

The five (5) participating zones in this year’s competition are: Zone A: Castle Bruce / Kalinago Territory, Zone B: Marigot/Woodfordhill, Zone C: Bense/Calibishie, Zone D: Penville/Vielle Case/Thibaud, Zone E: Capuchin/ Toucarie/Tantan.

The Marigot Community hosted their event, which they dubbed “Strickly local” last Saturday.

Below are some photos from the Anse Kouanari Sport Event at Castle Bruce.