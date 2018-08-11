In its fourth and final game of the 2018 Girls U-15 Concacaf champion tournament at the IMG grounds in Bradenton, Florida, Dominica went down 2-1 to Belize in overtime.

The Dominicans started the game with high energy and in the 24th minute, Alanna Finn flipped a short pass to Starr Humphreys to score the game’s first goal and to put the Dominicans ahead. The Dominican defense played an excellent game causing the Belize strikers to being trapped outside on numerous occasions. In the 26th minute, the Belizeans almost equalized after a free kick hit the Dominican goal cross bar and was cleared out of danger. But the Belizean strikers kept knocking at the door of the Nature Island’s goal. Their hard work paid off for in the 36th minute they banged one in from the right flank outside the penalty box.

At the end of regulation the score was 1-1 causing the game to go into overtime. But it was bad news for the Nature Isle’s team as one of the commanders of its midfield, Vice-Captain Alanna Finn, could not continue due to a hamstring injury and had to be substituted out of the game. Three minutes before over time ended, there was a terrible miscommunication between Goal Keeper, Captain Hallie Francis and one of her defenders which resulted in the ball slowly rolling into the back of the Dominican net.

The team is expected to arrive back in Dominica on Saturday.