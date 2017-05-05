CORRECTION: Quiz #4-Win tickets to the West Indies vs Pakistan Test MatchDominica News Online - Friday, May 5th, 2017 at 2:15 PM
We regret to inform readers that the answer, Never, provided by the for the Quiz #4 question: When was the last time Pakistan visited Dominica, was not correct.
Pakistan did in fact play a Test Match in Dominica from the 26th to the 28th of March, 1977 and Shem Vigilant of La Plaine was the only one who gave that response. So congratulations Shem for setting the record straight and on behalf of the DCA, we apologize for that error to those persons who were previously been announced as winners.
There are still many more tickets to be won as Quiz 6 will be posted today to be followed by one tomorrow and another on Sunday.
Well congrates to Shem….job well done…shout out to the Boss