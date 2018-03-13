JOHN’S, Antigua–Cricket West Indies has hailed the success of WINDIES “A” in their home series against England Lions.

WINDIES “A” completed a clean sweep of three “Tests” between the two sides and followed up with a 2-1 series victory in the One-day (50 overs) format.

“The Directors, management and staff of CWI, individually and collectively, commend the WINDIES ‘A’ Team on their impressive performance in the series against the England Lions, and congratulate team captain Kieran Powell, each member of the team, head coach Floyd Reifer and his support staff,” said CWI President Whycliffe “Dave” Cameron.

“You did your best as a team and you have made the entire region proud. The results from this series against a well-prepared, well-drilled England Lions team offer great hope for future success on the international stage.”

Cameron added: “The team’s success underlines the work we continue to pursue at CWI to rebuild the foundations of the game in the region, and the impact that professionalization of the senior regional level is beginning to have. We recognise however, that there is still more work to be done to ensure that this performance can be sustained into the future.

“The acquisition of the Coolidge Cricket Ground, where we plan to assemble a top-of-the-line High Performance Centre, along with the recent appointment of a High Performance Director, a Head of Sports Science & Medicine, and the certification of a number of Level 3 coaches all speak to the work of CWI to put in place the systems and expertise to be able to deliver top quality players.”

The two teams are expected to meet again for a return series during the English summer.