Sunday, March 24th, 2019
Former West Indies Team Manager, Ricky Skerrit has replaced Jamaican, Dave Cameron as president of Cricket West Indies (CWI). His new vice president is President of the St Vincent & The Grenadines Cricket Association Inc., Dr. Kishore Shallow.
The two were were elected at the CWI elections which were held in Jamaica today (Sunday March 24).
Cameron’s running mate was former CWI president, Dominican Emannuel Nanthan.
More details to follow.
