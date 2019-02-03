Former West Indies fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose will be testing his dancing skills as part of the celebrity cast for Dancing with the Stars Australia.

The Antiguan cricketer was announced in the first batch of stars for the 2019 edition of the show.

Speaking on Australia’s Channel 10 show The Project, Ambrose said while he has natural rhythm, he wasn’t sure about dancing with a partner on a ballroom floor.

He said his family told him it was a big thing and he had to do it.

“I had no choice,” said Ambrose.

Ambrose fully intends to bring his competitive spirit to the show.

Watch TV interview with Ambrose below.