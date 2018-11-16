The Dominica Cycling Association (DCA) in conjunction with the Dominica Olympic Committee (DOC) and the Union Cycling International (UCI) are holding a level one five-day cycling course in Dominica.

British cycling expert, Nick Yanworth, who is conducting the course, says he is pleased to be in Dominica to work with the cyclists.

“The future of sports and cycling is in the young people. My task is to work out where the country is at as it relates to cycling. My aim is to light the match and the flame and set the stage for the riders in Dominica to get it going and going right. I will go all the way to ensure that the necessary knowledge is passed on to all those present in Dominica,” Yanworth said.

Also endorsing the course is treasurer of the DOC Barry Casimir. He pledged the support of the DOC to the Dominica Cycling Association as they continue to improve the sport on the island.

“We think that events like that further contribute to Dominica’s cycling and hope it will not end with cycling but the other organizations will take note of that. The cycling association in Dominica has taken the lead in mostly everything and we are happy in the way they push. The DOC will continue to push the Cycling Association and continue to support them in what they are doing,”Casimir stated.

President of the DCA Ronald Charles is excited about the five day course. “It will greatly enhance our cycling…we now have to look at our community and country circumstances and see how best this course can bring out the best of the cyclists or the people who enjoy riding,” Charles stated.