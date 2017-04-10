Dangerous Public Enemies are the 2017 White Oak Rum Domino Champions. In game two on Sunday at the Secret View Club in Reigate they made light work of Wake up Stars from Portsmouth defeating them by 592 points. Final scores: Enemies 4011, Wake up Stars 3419.

Top players for Enemies were captain, Delvin Esprit and Jeff Defoe with 1,494 points, Hesron Ambrose and Gifford Jno. Lewis, a combined 1,466 points, and Nelson Boston and Oliver Yankey, 890 points.

Allen Bruno and Peter got 803 points and Royston Cado and Dennison Bell collected 690 points in a losing effort for Stars.

In the third-place match, Dolphins from Scottshead defeated Rockers from Paix Bouche. Scores: Dolphins 4030, Rockers 3690.

Congratulations to the Dangerous Public Enemies.