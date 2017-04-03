Dangerous Public Enemies are one game away from capturing the 2017 White Oak Rum domino competition

Game one of the best of three finals was played at the Indian River Bar on Sunday:

Playing at home in Portsmouth, Wake up Stars was no match for Enemies who defeated them by 1,290 points in front of a huge crowd. Finals scores: Enemies 4044, Wake up Stars 2754 points.

Game two of the finals will be played this Sunday 9th at 11.am at Secret View Bar in Reigate

The match for third place in the competition between Rockers from Paix Bouche and Dolphins from Scotthead, will also be played at Secret View Bar on Sunday from 2.pm.