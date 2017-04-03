Dangerous Public Enemies on course to capture White Oak domino competitionDominica News Online - Monday, April 3rd, 2017 at 10:24 AM
Dangerous Public Enemies are one game away from capturing the 2017 White Oak Rum domino competition
Game one of the best of three finals was played at the Indian River Bar on Sunday:
Playing at home in Portsmouth, Wake up Stars was no match for Enemies who defeated them by 1,290 points in front of a huge crowd. Finals scores: Enemies 4044, Wake up Stars 2754 points.
Game two of the finals will be played this Sunday 9th at 11.am at Secret View Bar in Reigate
The match for third place in the competition between Rockers from Paix Bouche and Dolphins from Scotthead, will also be played at Secret View Bar on Sunday from 2.pm.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.