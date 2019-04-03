DAVA National Volleyball League winds down

It has been nothing short of an exciting wind down of the Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association’s National League. With playoff and finals matches reduced to one game “Win or Go Home” teams have played harder for a seat at the finals table.

The Men’s second division playoffs saw Club1 vs First Wolf Security WolfPac and One Pot Breakers vs Pichelin. Both matches brought out cheers, screams and laughter as the teams fought to win one of the two seats at the finals table. First to book their place was Club 1 in 3-0 victory (25-17, 26-24, 25-21). Not to be left out of the final match, Breakers defeated Pichelin in a thrilling 5 set match (25-17, 25-11, 26-28, 21-25, 15-2).

Action was hot in the leagues only Women’s division as defending champs dBiz-Xerox Acers looked forward to defending their title. Their playoff match against First Wolf Security StrikeForce was not a walk in the park however, and the team found themselves further away from the finals. It was another 5-set battle and in the end despite a comeback from the “champs” StrikeForce walked away with the golden ticket to the finals (20-25, 25-23, 25-10, 23-25, 15-12). Playoff action in the women’s division will see MCCU Sunrise and Signman Celtics serve it up to decide who will meet the waiting StrikeForce in the finals.

Not daunted by the defeat of the women’s defending champs, for dBiz-Xerox Young Vets it was business as usual in their playoff match against Celtics. The Men’s first division defending champs wasted no time in securing their spot in the finals defeating Celtics 25-18, 25-14, 25-21. They awaited the winner of the MCCU Sunrise vs First Wolf Security WolfPac playoff match … and what a match it was! The teams battled hard for the chance to dethrone the reigning champs and after 4 exciting sets, WolfPac emerged victorious 18-25, 25-20, 27-25, 27-25.

The DAVA wishes to thank all the players and supporters who have turned out to make the league a success despite numerous setbacks. All are urged to continue the much-appreciated support through to the end of the league.

Upcoming Matches

Men’s Division 2 Finals

One Pot Breakers vs Club 1

Wednesday 3rd April – 7:00pm – St Joseph Hardcourt

Women’s Playoff #2

Signman Celtics vs MCCU Sunrise

Saturday 6th April – 6:00pm – 12 Street Canefield Hardcourt

Women’s Finals

First Wolf Security StrikeForce vs Winner of Women’s Playoff #2

Saturday 13th April – 5:00pm – 12 Street Canefield Hardcourt

Men’s Finals

First Wolf Security WolfPac vs dBiz-Xerox Young Vets

Saturday 13th April – 7:00pm – 12 Street Canefield Hardcourt