It was smiles all around on Friday 17th August as the Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association (DAVA) presented volleyballs to its membership at a small presentation held at the Dominica Olympic Committee Office.

Representatives of all but two (2) teams on island were present to receive the equipment. Despite a severe lack of equipment due to loss experienced during the passage of Hurricane Maria, the association has been host to a business league, exhibition matches and has provided support to various competitions.

Although all the activities have been hailed as successful, the receipt of the much needed and awaited equipment will ensure that teams are ready and better equipped to train and participate in the 2018 National Volleyball League set to open on Sunday 2nd September 2018 at the St. Joseph Hard Court at 3:30pm.

The Association is pleased to be able to provide each team and club with ten (10) volleyballs to aid in their preparation. Mr. Albert Loblack (DAVA President) while presenting the equipment urged the teams to take care of the items and ensure that they are all accounted for at the end of their training sessions and games. He further stated that the association would not have been able to make such a donation without its governing bodies who recognised the need and came to the rescue.

The teams were extremely grateful for the assistance and have already began to put the items to use. In addition to the volleyballs the association received scoreboards, linesmen flags and nets which will all be used to host a successful 2018 National League.

Meanwhile, teams are invited to the last organised competition before the commencement of the league presented by the St. Joseph Volleyball Team. A 4 on 4 competition has been organised for Sunday 26th August 2018 at the St. Joseph Hard Court at 4:00pm. The competition promises to be fun and filled with prizes. Teams are asked to register and take advantage of this opportunity to warm up before the league.