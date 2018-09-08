The weather yesterday made for perfect volleyball play as the 2018 Dominica Amateur Volleyball Association’s National League kicked off in St. Joseph. Though all the teams registering for participation in the league were not present, that did not deter the competitiveness and excitement of the games.

Beginning with a prayer of blessing over the activities for the day and the league by extension, players and supporters were briefly addressed by President of the Association Mr. Albert Loblack and Honourable Parliamentary Representative for the St. Joseph Constituency Mr. Kelvar Darroux. The president expressed delight at being able to hold a National League this year despite the standstill from the lash received from Hurricane Maria last year. He encouraged the teams present to continue to build the sport and his words were echoed by the Parl Rep who also commended the teams who showed up to the opening. Mr. Darroux also indicated that it is his belief that sports people show receive greater incentive for the sacrifice made and he encouraged the association to do just that. Awards from the 2016 National League were then presented.

Women: 1st Place: dBiz-Xerox Acers

2nd Place: SignMan Celtics

Men: 1st Place: dBiz-Xerox Young Vets

2nd Place: WolfPac

Once the formalities were concluded it was on to the Ballorama. The women took to the court first as Acers and Celtics played a best of three (3) sets to 15 points match. Acers won set 1 and were in high spirits looking to clean sweep the opponents but, Celtics had other ideas. The team won set 2 and forced the game into a final set. Acers were not to be denied their win however and took home the trophy winning the match 2-1.

A different style of play was used for the men and each of the teams would play a 15-point set against each other with two (2) meeting in the final game. High powered plays ensued as the games progressed and the crowds were wowed by the teams. Celtics showed off their attack and defense skills as the men looked to do what their ladies did and make it to the finals. In a real upset Marigot would lose against returning team St. Joseph much to the delight of the home crowd but with Marigot and Young Vets losing only one match each, the teams met in a high powered, competitive, exciting finals. Big hits, jump serves, blocks, perfect passes, the large crowd gathered received a show. At the end, Marigot edged out Young Vets and took home the trophy.

The fixtures will be released upon receipt of the registration forms and teams are reminded that these should be given to a member of the executive by Friday 7th September. The association looks forward to an exciting league and thanks all those who made the opening a success.

Pictures and videos of the days activities can be viewed on the association’s Facebook page.