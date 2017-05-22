The Dominica Cricket Association (DCA) has delayed the beginning of the Windward Island Cricket Tournament due to events in Salisbury.

The tournament was set to begin on Monday, May 22, however, with the blockage of the road in the community, the DCA said it will begin on Tuesday instead because teams cannot travel to cricket matches.

Dominica was expected to go against St. Vincent at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium and St. Lucia was expected to clash with Grenada at the Benjamin’s Park in Portsmouth.

The tournament will now get underway on Tuesday and will run through Wednesday, May 24.

“The Association deeply regrets this inconvenience and urges the public to continue its support of Windwards cricket by turning up to support the matches for the remainder of the tournament,” the DCA said on Monday.