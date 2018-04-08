Derick St Jean runs personal best but falls short in men’s 400 meters heat.Dominica News Online - Sunday, April 8th, 2018 at 4:33 PM
Derick St Jean eclipsed his personal best time of 48.11 seconds in the men’s 400 meters to run 47.27 secondsSunday, but he failed to make it to the semi final round of the competition.
St Jean running in lane 8 was quick out of the blocks and looked good for the first 300 meters, before falling behind in the final 100 meters.
St Jean placed 6th in his heat which was won by Australian Steve Solomon in 45.39 seconds.
St Jean Spoke with the Dominica Olympic Committee media team following the race.
“I’m kind of disapointed, you know, I didn’t go to the final round but you know I’m happy with the time…big jump for my personal best. I mean I went out there and did my best. That’s what I said I was gonna do,” he told Garvin Richards, Press Attache with the DOC media team.
St. Jean said he took his coach’s advice and ran his own race in his assigned lane 8 on what he says is a quick track.
“ From start, I believe my legs started were pushing hard enough. You know I actually ran the first 300 good enough,” the Kalinago runner recounted.
St. Jean said the experience of running in front of a large crowd at the Commonwelath Games which he compared to the Olympics will give a boost as he moves on to other local and regional events including a couple trips to Martinique.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
When you say 6th place it sounds far but by his time, he was less than 2 seconds from the winner. This in my book is an excellent performance. You did great and you should be very proud being able to hold your own on the international stage. Keep your head up!