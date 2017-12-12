ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies confirmed today that Devon Smith was fined for an individual breach of the Code of Conduct, and he and the rest of his Windward Islands Volcanoes teammates were penalised for an over-rate violation during the sixth round of matches which ended on Sunday in the Digicel 4-Day Championship.

Smith and Volcanoes captain Tyron Theophile admitted to the respective offences, and accepted the imposition of the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Smith was reported by on-field umpires Shannon Crawford and Christopher Taylor, along with reserve umpire Ryan Banwarie, for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct during the match between Volcanoes and Guyana Jaguars which ended in an historic tie at the National Cricket Stadium in Guyana.

Match referee Colin Stuart imposed a fine of 30 per cent of Smith’s match fee, after the veteran Volcanoes left-handed opener breached paragraph 1.2 of the Code of Conduct by showing dissent at an umpire’s decision by action or verbal abuse, when he questioned umpire Crawford about adjudging Miles Bascombe lbw in the 21st over of the Volcanoes’ second innings.

Match referee Stuart also fined the Volcanoes for an over-rate violation during the contest.

The visitors ended two overs short of their target after all allowances were taken into consideration.

As per the Code of Conduct, Theophile has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while the rest of the Volcanoes’ players have been fined 10 per cent.

Theophile will face a suspension if Volcanoes commit another minor over-rate breach in another match within 12 months of this offence with him as captain.

This charge was levelled by umpires Crawford, Taylor and Banwarie.