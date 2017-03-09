The Disciplinary Committee of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) has slapped two players of Malta Carib Bath Estate FC with lengthy bans and has also taken action against a football club for its failure to report for three consecutive matches without written notice.

Kadeem Mills and Marvin Leblanc of Malta Carib Bath Estate FC have been given 26 months and 24 months ban respectively, for their verbal and physical attack on a match referee during the Division One League Match between Malta Carib Bath Estate FC and Trafalgar FC, played on Friday 3rd February 2017, at the Newtown playing field.

Further, the two are to attend anger management and counseling sessions for the purpose of rehabilitation.

Meantime, the Disciplinary Committee has found RIC Kensbro guilty of breaching Article 36, section 1V of the DFA’s Revised Rules and Regulations of 2010.

As a results of this breach, and in keeping with Article 36, section 1V, subsection 4 (a), Kensbro which was relegated from the Flow Premier league after failing to win a match in two rounds of the 2016 – 2017 season, will commence the 2017 – 2018 season in the Division one league with two losses, that is, minus six points.

Kensbro was brought before the Disciplinary committee after missing three consecutive matches in the season of the Flow Premier league, without writing to the Board of Management or giving reasons why they failed to show up for the said matches.