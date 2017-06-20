President of the Dominica Football Association (DFA), Glen Etienne, has told referees attending a week long course in Dominica, that the information they will receive should no doubt enable them to become more confident and competent referees.

Twenty-five referees are part of the training under the guidance of FIFA Instructor, Peter Prendergast and FIFA Physical instructor, Kelisha Antoine with assistance from local instructors Carlisle Jno Baptiste, Daniel Leslie, Nehron Williams and Christian Sobers.

Etienne told the participants, that in order for them to become “confident and competent referee’s, they need to give it their all.

“You need to demonstrate a high level of commitment and discipline. You need to serve as motivation and inspiration to other individuals who have that desire to become a referee. In other to be a competent and confident referee, you need to demonstrate a high level of fitness. Too many times we have seen that our referees are not fit and as a result of that lack of fitness, several mistakes are made on the pitch. A referee who is fit is one step closer to becoming a competent referee while those who are not fit are doing the game an injustice,” he said.

He called on them to take personal responsibility for their fitness.

“The sessions that you engage in once or twice a week cannot make you fit. You need to put in the extra work and effort needed. You must come to a game fit. Do not go to a game to get fit. It has never worked and will certainly not work now. The desire to be fit should be the hallmark for all referees especially those on the FIFA list. Be mindful that you may be required to do a fitness test and anytime and at short notice during a tournament. It will certainly be embarrassing for one to get an appointment and have to return home because he or she has failed the fitness test. Getting an appointment and failing to fulfill it because of lack of fitness could very well mean that you may never get another opportunity. Once you are fit and remain fit, you are bound to be presented with opportunities,” the DFA Boss stated.

To the newcomers he explained that “football refereeing is a noble venture” and as such, they must carry themselves in a “professional manner both on and off the field of play”.

“Always ensure that you are approachable and learn to manage individuals. Above all, do not be the centre of attraction for this will spell disaster for you and the game. Remember that the spectators did not come to see you, they came to see a football match of which you are in charge. Carry out your functions without being noticed,” he remarked.

He added, “A referee who does so is well on his or her way to achieving success. Always ensure that you familiarize yourselves with the laws of the game for this is your bible and apply them correctly because there is no forgiveness for errors made relating to the laws of the game.”

He closed, by urging the more senior referees to encourage and help the younger officials.

“Give them all the support that they need and ensure that you provide a warm and welcoming environment. The more senior referees must lead by example and demonstrate leadership. This can be done by listening, guiding and modeling,” Etienne said.

FIFA Instructor Peter Prendergast called in the participants to “challenge themselves” for the task ahead.

“Refereeing can become a career…open your minds to the modern game the decision is yours, there is lots of money in refereeing but you have to be prepared and ready for the challenge,” he stated.