The Dominica Football Association (DFA) has handed over uniforms to its 2018 FIFA officials in Dominica.

Assistant Referee Shawn McDonald and Referee Chavis Delsol along with Clide Cadette ( who was absent) were handed their kits by the president of the DFA, Glen Etienne.

Etienne urged the officials to take care of the uniforms and called on them to “continued to aspire for top honours whenever they are called upon to officiate.

“I want you to take it seriously, yes you will look good and smart in your uniforms but you have a job to do as FIFA officials, you need to continue training and when you get the opportunity to officiate make good use of it so that you can make yourself, Dominica the DFA and by extension the rest of the officiating team proud,” he said.

Also adding words of commendation was Clayton Munro head of the refereeing department in Dominica.

“Referees, the uniform is part of your gears take good care of it and when you get the chance to officiate, be it at the local or international level, grab it with both hands and makes everyone proud…your destiny depends on you,” Munro said.

He also reminded the referees that they will quickly need to get ready for the 2019 season and so they need to ensure that they are “fit, physically” so that when the time comes for the fitness test they will pass with flying colours.