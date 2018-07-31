President of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Glen Etienne has lashed out at individuals whom he claimed have been selling football equipment which was to be given to players for free.

The football gears were given to various Clubs after the passage of Hurricane Maria since some individuals had lost all their sporting equipment but according to Etienne, some were actually sold.

He said the matter has been reported to FIFA.

Etienne made his comments at the AGM of the DFA held at the Football House in Bath Estate on the weekend of September 28, 2018.

“While the equipment was destined to be given to the players free of charge, I must confess and express my disappointment at some of the club administrators for their handling of the distribution. The disappointment stems from the fact that certain individuals, instead of giving the materials free of charge to the players were selling the materials to the players, namely football boots. This kind of behaviour is shameful, despicable and ought to be condemned in the strongest way possible,” Etienne said.

He continued, “Those guilty of this behaviour have no place in football administration and the time has come to weed out such elements. FIFA has been informed of the matter and steps will be taken to carry out further investigations with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

He told clubs present at the AGM that moving ahead, the DFA is looking forward to greater performances by all its national teams. He pointed to various competitions that Dominican footballers will be participating in.

“Within a few days our Under-14 Boys will participate in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) in St. Kitts where the team will do battle against Grenada, St. Vincent, Montserrat and host country St. Kitts. The Under-15 Girls will travel to Florida from August 1-10 to participate in the CONCACAF championship. The DFA is also preparing to participate in the 2018 CONCACAF under 20 competitions in November which will be staged in Florida. In order to select the team and to give all players an opportunity, an Under 20 League is currently taking place which comprises 12 clubs in two zones of six clubs each,” he stated.

He also spoke about the senior men’s teams and the commencement of the 2018/19 premier football league.

“In September, our senior men’s team will begin its campaign when they participate in the CONCACAF Nation League. Dominica will compete against Suriname in Guadeloupe on September 6, 2018,” Etienne revealed. “For this game, the DFA is organizing a one-day excursion to Guadeloupe for persons who are interested in traveling to Guadeloupe for the game. Also, the team will travel to Canada and compete against Dutch St. Martin and Bahamas. This competition presents an ideal opportunity for the players to be seen on the international stage. Once the team does well, it will be promoted to tier two of the competition next year. In preparation for the game against Suriname, the team will take on Guadeloupe in a friendly match on August 11, 2018 in Guadeloupe.”

He continued, “The 2018/2019 football season will begin on August 18, 2018. It is my fervent wish that clubs have been preparing for keen competition. By now clubs should be in an advanced state of preparation since proper prior preparation will prevent poor performance. Let me urge all clubs to strengthen the governance at the club level by functioning as a club should. Clubs are also reminded to participate in the insurance scheme which has been on offer over the last two years. Unfortunately, the lack of response by the clubs has made it impossible to implement the program. The insurance for players is a good initiative which clubs must embrace.”