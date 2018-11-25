The Dominica Football Association (DFA) and Prabha International Inc have signed a three months contract which will see the lighting of the Stock Farm Sports Complex.

The signing took place on Saturday November 24, 2018 at the DFA football House in Bath Estate.

Glen Etienne, President of the DFA, expressed delight at the signing, saying that it will greatly help the DFA in continuing its football programmes and the training of the men’s and women’s teams.

This is part of the FIFA Gold Project for Dominica. It is anticipated that work will commence on 3rd December 2018 for both the lighting and grassing of the Stock Farm Complex.

The project is expected to be completed by March of 2019.