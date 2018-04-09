DFA to respond to Morocco voting matterDominica News Online - Monday, April 9th, 2018 at 10:23 AM
President of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Glen Etienne, in his first public comment since the Morocco voting matter broke says that his executive will be meeting today April 9, 2018 where that matter will be discussed.
“We have an executive meeting on April 9, 2018 and we will discuss that matter after which a statement will be released by the DFA,” Etienne said.
Pressed by journalist Carlisle Jno Baptiste when will that statement be issued he said, “After our meeting this week.”
Foreign Affairs Minister Francine Baron recently announced Dominica’s support for Morocco in its bid to host the 2026 World Cup, although FIFA rules prohibit political interference in national soccer associations.
“On behalf of Dominica, I am pleased to announce the support of my country for Morocco in the organization of the 2026 World Cup,” Baron said after meeting with a Moroccan diplomat recently.
There was no similar announcement endorsing Morocco from the DFA.
FIFA’s statutes demand national soccer associations are “independent and avoid any form of political interference.”
World soccer’s governing body, which has previously suspended federations if there is evidence of government interference, did not respond to questions about the ethics of Dominica’s endorsement coming via a minister.
FIFA also bars votes being linked to development projects but, according to the Moroccan government announcement on the bid endorsement, Dominica now hopes to expand intergovernmental ties with the North African nation, including in agriculture and student scholarships.
St. Lucia also recently announced its support for Morocco’s 2026 World Cup bid but Randolph Harris, the interim president of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), of which the DFA is a member, has cautioned that the recent endorsements of by St. Lucia and Dominica of Morocco’s bid, don’t necessarily mean that is how the countries will vote.
How does a whole country become so nervous and subservient..The government continues to pi$$ in the water and we’re all afraid to say something let alone do something!!
Of late, the Birds and now the DFA.. People it’ not because you don’t love the Government that you say speak out..It’s for love of country moreso that we should disagree with bad decisions and unfounded policies. Otherwise we’re doomed in this country.
Etienne we all know what Skerrit and his corrupt ministers say no one but LENNOX CAN GO AGAINT THEM ,YOU JUST HAVE TO SUPPORT THEM ETIENNE.
“St. Lucia also recently announced its support for Morocco’s 2026 World Cup bid but Randolph Harris, the interim president of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), of which the DFA is a member, has cautioned that the recent endorsements of by St. Lucia and Dominica of Morocco’s bid, don’t necessarily mean that is how the countries will vote”.
Nice try Mr. Randolph Harris. I see you’re trying to pull your sister Dominica out of the deep …. she finds herself in over this new debacle. However, we know you’re just playing semantics. An endorsement is as good as a Yes vote in these international forums. In any case, even if you all wanted to keep it hush-hush, Morocco done sell all you out with its declaration of assistance with Tourism and Agriculture.
You need to wash your hands like Pontius Pilate.
Let the Dominica government answer to their mischief.
The arrogance of these people. Nobody can tell them what to do. Despite signing up to all sorts of international conventions, not only are we delinquent in settling our fees in time but wilfully ignore our obligations under these agreements. Except when it comes to demanding aid and donations from the rest of the world as if by right, by entitlement. A lot of these countries must be getting pissed of with this attitude of a little fleabite of a country like ours acting so uncouthly and with few graces and manners. It is not our leadership, which is suffering because of this but the majority of our ordinary citizens. We are not reliable partners and if we do not change soon we shall end up as pariahs.
Glen Etienne, is now between a rock and a hard place, now he got to show if he got gwen bef (cowballs) or he got a pair of wayzin (grapes)