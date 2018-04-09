President of the Dominica Football Association (DFA) Glen Etienne, in his first public comment since the Morocco voting matter broke says that his executive will be meeting today April 9, 2018 where that matter will be discussed.

“We have an executive meeting on April 9, 2018 and we will discuss that matter after which a statement will be released by the DFA,” Etienne said.

Pressed by journalist Carlisle Jno Baptiste when will that statement be issued he said, “After our meeting this week.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Francine Baron recently announced Dominica’s support for Morocco in its bid to host the 2026 World Cup, although FIFA rules prohibit political interference in national soccer associations.

“On behalf of Dominica, I am pleased to announce the support of my country for Morocco in the organization of the 2026 World Cup,” Baron said after meeting with a Moroccan diplomat recently.

There was no similar announcement endorsing Morocco from the DFA.

FIFA’s statutes demand national soccer associations are “independent and avoid any form of political interference.”

World soccer’s governing body, which has previously suspended federations if there is evidence of government interference, did not respond to questions about the ethics of Dominica’s endorsement coming via a minister.

FIFA also bars votes being linked to development projects but, according to the Moroccan government announcement on the bid endorsement, Dominica now hopes to expand intergovernmental ties with the North African nation, including in agriculture and student scholarships.

St. Lucia also recently announced its support for Morocco’s 2026 World Cup bid but Randolph Harris, the interim president of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), of which the DFA is a member, has cautioned that the recent endorsements of by St. Lucia and Dominica of Morocco’s bid, don’t necessarily mean that is how the countries will vote.