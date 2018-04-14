GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – National shot put record holder Dillon Simon’s run at the shot put event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games came to an end when he failed to advance to the round of the last eight throwers.

Simon threw 17.99 meters in his first throw and then 18.44 meters in his second throw before fouling on the third.

The result left Simon with a distance of 18.44 meters which was short of the qualifying mark of 19.42 meters.

Simon finished 10th out of 12 throwers.

The event was won by Tomas Walsh of New Zealand with a throw of 21.41 meters.

Meanwhile, Dominica’s participation at the Commonwealth Games heats up Tuesday (Monday night Caribbean time).

Bram Sanderson will make history as he becomes the first cyclist to represent Dominica at the games in the time trial road races.

Judah Corriette will run in the men’s 800 meters, at 10:38 am Australian time (8:38 pm Monday, April 9th Caribbean time).

David Registe and Bavon Slyvain will compete in the Men’s long jump at 11:30 am (9:30 pm Monday, April 9th Caribbean time).

Mitchel Davis will also compete in the men’s 200 meters 1:40 pm (11:40 pm Monday, April 9th Caribbean time), and Thea Lafond in the women’s Triple Jump finals at 7:35 pm (5:30 am Tuesday, April 10th Caribbean Time).