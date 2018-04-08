Dillon Simon threw a season best 19.44 meters on Sunday afternoon to qualify for the finals of the Men’s Shot Put Event at the 2018 Commonwealth Games now underway in Australia.

Simon accomplished the feat on his second throw of the afternoon.

He threw 18.29 meters on his first attempt before tossing 19.44 to finish 3rd in Zone A.

“19.44, my season’s best so, I’m happy with that. Still I got more in the tank, you know…second throw, felt good but I feel like I’m getting nore power but the main thing was to get into the final and that’s what I did. So, I’m happy with that,” Simon said in an interview with the Dominica Olympic Association media team after the event.

Simon said his plan, heading into the final, is to get out a big throw as early as possible.

“I mean it’s a psychological game so, (I’ll be) trying to get a big throw out first throw..second throw in the early rounds and just build up on that and see where it takes me,” he stated.

The final of the Shot Put took event is scheduled to be held on Monday 9th April at 8:25pm (Australia time), 6:25 this morning (Caribbean time).