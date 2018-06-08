President of the Dominica Olympics Committee (DOC), Billy Doctrove has challenged local coaches to improve their standards in all aspects of their craft.

He was delivering remarks at a press conference held at the Public Service Union (PSU) Building on Wednesday, marking the DOC first year in office.

“I have on numerous occasions challenged our coaches to improve their standards, not only the technical aspects of coaching but really getting to know their athletes and to recognize when those athletes face on-field difficulties and distractions which could retire their ability in excelling,” he said. “Coaching is key as we promote our sports.”

He said presently the DOC is preparing teams for competiting in the Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) Games in Colombia in July.

“We have a team of two track and field athletes, two fencers and four beach volleyball players- two males and two females,” he stated.

Furthermore, Doctrove explained that those games run on a very tight budget, “so our quota of participation is much less than anticipated.”

He noted that the World Junior Champ athletics in July and Youth Olympics Games in September are next on the DOC’s agenda.

Meantime, he noted that DOC has identified coaching courses which he believes can greatly enhance the efficiency of the sports programme.

“We need a new cadre of coaches and so we are calling on persons who are of the opinion that they can contribute in this area to come forward and volunteer their services,” Doctrove remarked.

DOC is expected to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held in early July.

Also at the meeting, the DOC will formally welcome two new members.