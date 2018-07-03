Dominica will be among six teams to vie for the 2018 OECS/ECCB Under-23 Netball Championship to be held in St Kitts and Nevis at the Pam Tyson Netball Stadium from 7 – 12 July.

The other teams competing for the title are Antigua and Barbuda, Nevis, St Kitts, Saint Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines. Defending champions, Grenada will not be participating in the tournament.

The competition is being hosted by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in collaboration with the OECS Commission and the

St Kitts Netball Association.

The ECCB has been the official sponsor of the tournament since 1991, and over the years has been collaborating with the OECS Commission to stage this regional competition.

The ECCB’s continued sponsorship of the tournament demonstrates the Bank’s vision of fostering regional integration and its commitment to the overall development of the region’s young women through sports.

In keeping with its commitment to the overall development of the region’s young netballers, this year’s developmental session, which has been a key feature of the tournament since 1999, will focus on the theme: Youth Employment: Create or Await.

Special Project Coordinator to the President, Monroe College, Kimarah T Isaac, will facilitate the session.